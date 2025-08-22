Supply Chain Blues-Vectors The Bolsheviks Will Use To Make A Run At Us All When It All Turns To Crap

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kyle Seraphin talks about Andrew Bailey joining the FBI-https://banned.video/watch?id=68a62655144d64f67b9c0794 Cracker Barrel chooses self-immolation-http://coldfury.com/WRSA/WRSA-WP/enough-to-drive-out-even-the-well-tanned-set/ Maria Zee sits in for Owen Schroyer, talks about CBDC's, the encroaching surveillance state, other one-world-govt type issues-https://banned.video/watch?id=68a7ade61f3ba0a36aad2817