05-31-23 Daughters of the American Revolution Nomination and our new WhatNot sales platform...
7 views • 05/31/2023
05-31-23 HAPPENING AT HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.
1. DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION NOMINATION - THANK YOU!!
2. You are cordially invited to the "GRAND OPENING" of Homeless To Independence Inc.'s WHATNOT LIVE ONLINE AUCTION SHOPPING EXPERIENCE
DATE: TUESDAY, JUNE 6TH, 2023
TIME: 10AM TO 3 PM EST
LINK: https://www.whatnot.com/live/6ec21534-1518-4485-9d9c-af4ebb130de2
Items to be offered during this show will be:
a. Vintage Dolls;
b. Vintage Milk Glass Oddities;
c. Vintage Handbags, Clutches, Purses and;
d. Whatever else comes up that people see and are interested in - just ask!
Our regular shop link is:
https://whatnot.com/invite/annmartinfrey
THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
