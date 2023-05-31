BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

05-31-23 Daughters of the American Revolution Nomination and our new WhatNot sales platform...
Homeless To Independence Inc.
Homeless To Independence Inc.
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 05/31/2023

05-31-23 HAPPENING AT HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.


1.  DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION NOMINATION - THANK YOU!!

2.  You are cordially invited to the "GRAND OPENING" of Homeless To Independence Inc.'s WHATNOT LIVE ONLINE AUCTION SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

DATE:  TUESDAY, JUNE 6TH, 2023
TIME:  10AM TO 3 PM EST

LINK:  https://www.whatnot.com/live/6ec21534-1518-4485-9d9c-af4ebb130de2

Items to be offered during this show will be: 

a.  Vintage Dolls;
b.  Vintage Milk Glass Oddities;
c.  Vintage Handbags, Clutches, Purses and;
d.  Whatever else comes up that people see and are interested in - just ask!

Our regular shop link is:

https://whatnot.com/invite/annmartinfrey

THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
Keywords
salesnominationsdaughtersofamericanrevolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy