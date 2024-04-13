Kraft Heinz Exposed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ultra-Processed Food Is Not Our Friend
* Instead of farm-to-table, most of our food is factory-to-table.
* It has made many Americans obese, diabetic, sick and miserable.
* Why do FDA regulators allow such high levels of lead in the foods we serve to kids?
* Why does it feel like Corporate America is preying on us — and making us sick for profit?
* Everything was a captured operation.
* Every attack vector was exploited.
The full segment including interview with Michael Moss is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (12 April 2024)