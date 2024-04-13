BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kraft Heinz Exposed
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
1095 views • 04/13/2024

Ultra-Processed Food Is Not Our Friend

* Instead of farm-to-table, most of our food is factory-to-table.

* It has made many Americans obese, diabetic, sick and miserable.

* Why do FDA regulators allow such high levels of lead in the foods we serve to kids?

* Why does it feel like Corporate America is preying on us — and making us sick for profit?

* Everything was a captured operation.

* Every attack vector was exploited.

◦ READ: Should You Pack Lunchables for Your Kid’s School Lunch?


The full segment including interview with Michael Moss is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (12 April 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6350812105112

Keywords
obesityprocessed foodfdadiabetesfood supplypoisonjesse wattersheavy metalleadconsumer reportsillnesstoxinsicknesscadmiummiserymorbiditysoylent greencorporate americacaptured operationfood processingcontaminantlunchablesoscar mayerkraft heinzattack vector
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy