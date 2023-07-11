BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Mistake of an Inexperienced NATO-trained BMP Driver Cost the Lives of the Armored Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
The mistake of an inexperienced NATO-trained BMP driver cost the lives of the armored group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Due to the negligence of the Ukrainian driver, a Western-made armored vehicle became firmly stuck while attempting to attack positions held by the 1st Donetsk Army Corps. An armored group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was dispatched for evacuation, but due to panic and lack of coordination, they were unable to reach the stranded vehicle in time.

Exploiting this situation, artillerymen from the 132nd Brigade (formerly the 3rd Brigade of the Donetsk People's Republic's armed forces) severely punished the Ukrainian failures for their unprofessional actions on the front line.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
