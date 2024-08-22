BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Christmas Strawberry Cake health and fitness best cake. @indulovecooking
Christmas Strawberry Cake health and fitness best cake. @indulovecooking

Merry Christmas !!! Please find the strawberry cake recipe below


Sponge cake / genoise (18 x 18 x 7 cm or 7 x 7 x 3 in)

5 eggs (60 -65g each)

1 tsp vanilla extract

a pinch of salt

100g sugar (1/2 cup)

160g cake flour (1 1/3 cup)

40g milk (2.5 tbsp)

40g oil (2.5 tbsp)


Sugar syrup

60g hot water (4- 5 tbsp)

20g sugar (1.5 tbsp)

1 tbsp Kirsch (a brandy made from double distillation of cherries; this is optional to add but the flavour is much more sophisticated and punchy if you do)

mix to dissolve sugar and let it cool down completely


Chantilly Cream Frosting

550ml cold heavy cream (2 1/3 cup)

100g mascarpone (1/4 cup)

90g sweet condensed milk (1/3 cup)

1 tbsp Kirsch (optional)

