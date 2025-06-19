Catholic Man Moment: Spiritual Nourishment: How Much is Enough?

This channel mostly shares short videos about the fundamentals of Catholic Manhood from Frank J Casella, Catholic Men Chicago Southland Co-founder & Executive Director - 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. https://cmcsmen.net

The Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ

June 22, 2025

Topic: Spiritual nourishment: How much is enough?





Gospel

Luke 9:11b-17

Jesus spoke to the crowds about the kingdom of God, and he healed those who needed to be cured. As the day was drawing to a close, the Twelve approached him and said, "Dismiss the crowd so that they can go to the surrounding villages and farms and find lodging and provisions; for we are in a deserted place here." He said to them, "Give them some food yourselves." They replied, "Five loaves and two fish are all we have, unless we ourselves go and buy food for all these people." Now the men there numbered about five thousand. Then he said to his disciples, "Have them sit down in groups of about fifty." They did so and made them all sit down. Then taking the five loaves and the two fish, and looking up to heaven, he said the blessing over them, broke them, and gave them to the disciples to set before the crowd. They all ate and were satisfied. And when the leftover fragments were picked up, they filled twelve wicker baskets.





The Gospel passage from Luke 9:11-17 recounts Jesus' miraculous feeding of over five thousand people. It's only natural to assume that Jesus, who so generously provided for their physical needs, would also find a way to nourish his faithful followers spiritually on their journey to heaven.





Many of the five thousand were more interested in receiving material benefits from Jesus than in listening to his teachings. However, Jesus wanted to ensure that they didn't suffer unnecessarily, and so he provided for their physical needs.





As his followers, we've come to appreciate the value of Jesus' teachings and the promise of eternal life that he's given us. We strive to live according to his guidance and are working towards our ultimate goal of heaven. The fact that Jesus has provided for our spiritual nourishment, just as he did for the five thousand, is a testament to his kindness and generosity.





This truth is supported by centuries of Christian tradition, based on Jesus' own words as recorded in the Bible. Through the sacrament of the Mass, we can receive Jesus' sacred body and blood, soul and divinity, and experience spiritual nourishment.





While it may be difficult for us to fully understand why Jesus would do this for us, the answer is clear: it's a manifestation of his infinite love. Rather than trying to comprehend this mystery, we should focus on expressing our gratitude and making use of this gift as often as possible.





As Jesus himself said, "It is not the healthy who need the doctor but the sick" (Matthew 9:12). We Christians are often spiritually sick and in need of healing. Fortunately, we have a doctor who cares for us, and it's by following his guidance and using the spiritual nourishment he provides that we can overcome our weaknesses and stay on the path to heaven.