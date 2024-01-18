The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Great Things In Small Packages

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

"Choose life" is not just an anti-abortion slogan, it is one of the main directions of the gospel itself.





These Little Ones

Every life is precious in God’s sight—and should be in our sight as well.

Matthew 18:10-14

“What do you think?” Jesus asks His disciples in Matthew 18. “If any man has a hundred sheep, and one of them goes astray, will he not leave the ninety-nine on the mountains, and go and search for the one that is lost?” (v. 12).





Holy Soldier - Tear Down The Walls

