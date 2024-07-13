BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shooter at Trump Rally Dead! - Media outlets & officials confirming in Butler County
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
770 views • 10 months ago

Cynthia... read that it was only glass flying that hit Trumps ear, I've also heard a graze from gun fire. He's fine. Trump himself said he was “fine” in a statement and was being checked at a medical facility. 

Shooter and a Rally attendee are said to be dead. A 3rd person is said to be injured.

Multiple media outlets and officials are confirming that the shooter at Trump's rally in Butler County is dead. In the footage, a body believed to be that of the shooter was seen being carried out of the event. The Secret Service confirmed that they were the ones who shot him. with one other person in custody.

https://x.com/rawsalerts/status/1812264798144319823?s=46

Cynthia ... 2 are dead, one shooter and one attendee at rally.



Keywords
trumppoliticsrallycurrent event
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy