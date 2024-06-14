VAX POISONED YOUNG BUSINESSMAN DIES SUDDENLY

Young Entrepreneur Who Founded Popular Self-Serve Frozen Yogurt Chain 16 Handles Dead at 44

Solomon Choi "will be remembered as the world’s best husband and daddy,” his obituary read

"Solomon Choi, an entrepreneur known for founding the self-serve frozen yogurt chain 16 Handles, has died. He was 44.

In a March 2023 Instagram post, Choi revealed that he sold the business during the pandemic in 2022.

Following news of his death, current 16 Handles owner and CEO Neil Hershman, released a statement on Choi's passing.

“We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of 16 Handles’ founder and former CEO Solomon Choi,” Hershman said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE."

https://peopleDOTcom/16-handles-frozen-yogurt-founder-solomon-choi-dead-at-44-8662603





###





https://www.instagramDOTcom/solomonchoi/

https://www.facebookDOTcom/solomon.choi

https://www.instagramDOTcom/16handles/