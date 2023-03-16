RT follows Russian forces in their battle for ground and skies in the Lugansk Republic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
March 16, 2023
As the Russian army continues its offensive in the Lugansk Republic, where tank battles rage on the ground and drones clash overhead, RT's Igor Zhdanov reports from the front line.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2d8yos-rt-follows-russian-forces-in-their-battle-for-ground-and-skies-in-the-lugan.html