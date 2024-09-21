BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
35 views • 8 months ago

Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week September 14 - 20, 2024

▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces struck the enclave's capital and satellite towns. Meanwhile, the number of dead in the region has already exceeded 41,000 people, and the number of injured reached 95,000.

▪️To the north of Gaza, after Hamas strikes on Ashkelon, the IDF announced the evacuation of several neighborhoods of Beit Lahia. However, no Israeli troop movements have been recorded so far.

▪️There were intermittent exchanges of fire in the vicinity of the University College in southwestern Gaza. Despite this, the line of contact did not change significantly over time.

▪️In the central part of the enclave, the Israelis periodically launched air and artillery strikes against various targets. Nusseirat again came under the most concentrated fire, with civilian casualties. 

▪️There were also several hits on residential buildings in different neighborhoods of Bureij. In just one day, Israeli Air Force airstrikes on the settlement killed at least 50 people.

▪️Meanwhile, Palestinian militias shelled IDF positions in the Netzarim corridor. Judging by the lack of reports of evacuation helicopters, these attacks had no tangible effect.

▪️In the south of the enclave, Israeli units carried out engineering work in the Philadelphi Corridor. At the same time, the IDF were preparing for the likely conclusion of the main phase of the fighting in Rafah.

▪️The Dahieh neighborhood, a suburb of the Lebanese capital where several Hezbollah-owned buildings are located, was also attacked. A building where a prominent member of the group was meeting with a Palestinian delegation was hit.

#digest #Israel #Palestine #video

@rybar

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
