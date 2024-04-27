Catholic Man Moment: Unleash the Power of Love

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net

Sixth Sunday of Easter









Prepare to be enlightened, Catholic men of Chicago Southland, as we delve into the words of St. John 15:9-17. The Gospel reveals the incredible love and sacrifice of Christ, who has bestowed upon us endless blessings and opportunities. Yet, with our free will, we hold the power to reject these gifts in a moment of reckless abandon.





We can choose to discard eternal happiness for fleeting pleasures here on earth. How foolish and selfish it would be to turn our backs on the love of God, to reject his divine purpose for our existence. Let us never falter in our devotion and appreciation for the boundless love of our Creator.









Life is a magnificent gift, filled with endless possibilities and experiences. Yet, it can be daunting to think that all we have to look forward to is the cold, dark grave. To live in a world that often feels like a never-ending valley of agony and tears, with no hope for a brighter future, would be the cruelest of ironies.





But fear not, for there is more to this existence than what meets the eye. We have a powerful ally in God, in His three divine forms of Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. How lucky are we to have the opportunity to love and be loved by the Blessed Trinity. And the best way to express our gratitude is by extending that love to our fellow human beings.





In fact, by simply loving others, we are fulfilling the entire law and the teachings of the prophets. It is a surefire way to secure our spot in heaven, thanks to the victory won by Christ. Embrace love, and watch as the magic of life unfolds before your very eyes. But let us never forget the magnitude of God's love for us, and the true purpose of our existence.









Gospel

Jn 15:9-17

Jesus said to his disciples:

"As the Father loves me, so I also love you.

Remain in my love.

If you keep my commandments, you will remain in my love,

just as I have kept my Father's commandments

and remain in his love.





"I have told you this so that my joy may be in you

and your joy might be complete.

This is my commandment: love one another as I love you.

No one has greater love than this,

to lay down one's life for one's friends.

You are my friends if you do what I command you.

I no longer call you slaves,

because a slave does not know what his master is doing.

I have called you friends,

because I have told you everything I have heard from my Father.

It was not you who chose me, but I who chose you

and appointed you to go and bear fruit that will remain,

so that whatever you ask the Father in my name he may give you.

This I command you: love one another."





https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/050524.cfm







