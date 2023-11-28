Topic of the Week 11/28/23: Clueless Rich Yuppie Has Some Advice 😃

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He's back! Our rich, out of touch, clueless friend Dave Ramsey has some great advice that will totally work for the average working person during a period of skyrocketing inflation and economic cratering, banks collapsing. Dave wants you to take on massive debt to purchase a home, so you can live the American Dream™. Doesn't that sound lovely? 😀