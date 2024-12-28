❗️Dozens of similar arsons all over Russia. Ukrainian psychological operations specialists call Russians and say: "It's burning, Santa Claus is burning!"

A man, allegedly on orders from law enforcement officers, transferred 500 thousand rubles to them and set off fireworks in a store in the Rostov region. He was detained, no one was injured.

Cynthia... a lot of ATM (money machines) have been set on fire recently.

post from @AussieCossack

Adding, info from Rybar:

As part of the fight against "telephone terrorism" and fraud, the government has banned (http://government.ru/news/53879/) Internet phone calls. According to the statement, the decision will significantly limit the possibilities for this kind of crime.

In the publication about the wave of arson attacks in Russian cities, we wrote that one of the ways to combat this phenomenon is restricting traffic from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. The current measure partially implements this scenario.

Yes, the ban on IP telephony will in some ways complicate the work of businesses and various services. However, the situation with telephone fraud seems to have reached a stage where they decided to deal with it radically and on the principle of "better late than never".

Be that as it may, at some point the time will come for the next stage of the fight against this phenomenon, namely the physical destruction of Ukrainian call centers. The location of some of which, by the way, has long been known.

#Russia #Ukraine

@rybar



