America Under Socialism

History tells of many civilizations which rose to the heights with democratic governments only to collapse when socialism took the helm. Our greatest menace in this country today is not Communism it is Socialism by degrees…creeping Socialism. Communism cannot succeed unless we first adopt Socialism.