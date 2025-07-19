© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Funny how Tren de Aragua fall ill the moment they set foot in Venezuela' deported by Trump — President Bukele
'Same script every time'
Maduro frees last US detainees as Trump sends over 250 Venezuelans via El Salvador.
Adding this article, more about this from yesterday, 18th:
Trump admin: Maduro will send back Alien Enemies Act deportees if US court orders return
