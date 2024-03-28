I’m almost down to my last HOME-GROWN MIDGET ROYAL BLUE POTATOES: Waste Not, Want Not MVI_9156

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These tiny Royal Blue potatoes are the remnants of my harvest from my 44 large tubs of potatoes that I grew from last autumn to spring 2023, and they have been in the fridge for months. They taste so good, and took me so much effort to grow, that I will not waste them.