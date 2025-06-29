Preppers: Let's talk about "stuff"

As we head into severe supply chain problems it’s time to re-asses the value of things.

This was filmed quite a while ago when I was homesteading in Texas, and it is still appropriate today.

Many decades ago prior to ever even thinking about sustainability, I was visiting Viet Nam. I was quite young, carefree, and although I didn’t think so, in that place I was fairly wealthy. I’ll never forget the moment when I realized how much I took for granted.

Waiting for a friend, I set an empty water bottle beside a pile of rubble on the street. A woman came by and shyly picked up the bottle and scurried off. The way she held it, that woman valued the bottle very very highly.

I was struck. I realized that yes, that bottle is very valuable. It was clear, unscratched plastic which I still find quite magical. It was strong and lightweight. I had capped it before setting it down so it had a lot of functionality for carrying fluids.