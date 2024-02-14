The thyroid gland produces energy for the body and regulates the metabolism. Hypothyroidism, or low thyroid function, can lead to increased weight gain. Fluid retention and weight gain are common symptoms of low thyroid function. Hypothyroidism also causes other symptoms including fatigue, brain fog, difficulty sleeping, cold sensitivity, muscle aches and pains, hair loss, and chronic infections, just to name a few.

Did you know that fluoride can also contribute to a slow metabolism? Fluoride exposure can disrupt the body’s ability to convert the inactive to the active thyroid hormone, causing a slow metabolism. Since the 1960’s, when fluoride was added to our water supply, the percentage of Americans who are overweight has increased from 15% to 80%!

Hypothyroidism is best diagnosed using clinical symptoms. Blood tests alone may not be the best indicator because the “normal” reference range for the TSH test is very wide. Join Dr. Hotze as he discusses how thyroid affects weight loss and learn how to live a life full of energy, vitality, and enthusiasm!

