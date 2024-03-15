That Time Measles Killed Wilma Flintstone and Betty Rubble

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Flintstones - In the Dough (full episode):
https://www.b98.tv/video/dough-2/
Wilma and Betty are finalists in a television bake-off, but on the eve of the event, they contract measles. Donning full drag — including wigs, dresses, and plucked-out eyebrows — Fred and Barney take their places in the contest to prepare their “Upside-Down Flint/Rubble Bubble Cake,” but one of the guys’ carelessness (specifically [and accidentally] using the wrong flour brand) could jeopardize the win of the grand prize.