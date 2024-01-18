Rob Schmitt: Big media hyperventilates over threats they invented | Newsmax's Rob Schmitt slams Big Media over their handling of Donald Trump's historic win in Iowa, their biased coverage of his speech and more on NEWSMAX's "Rob Schmitt Tonight"
Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.
Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.