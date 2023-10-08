BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHO ARE ‘THEY’? - The Hidden History of Mankind - Reese Report
America at War
America at War
275 views • 10/08/2023

Greg Reese at the Reese Report does excellent work


Be certain to follow his channel on BitChute or Rumble

Link to original video Who Are ‘They’? # Reese Report:
https://rumble.com/v3ngqra-who-are-they.html 

Which was also mirrored by DustinNemos
The Serapeum - The Hidden History of Mankind
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PnJdd0IOEflS/ 

EVERYTHING written in the bible has proven to be true!
It requires much more "Faith" to be an Atheist than it does to be a believer!

Live in the Spirit!
Repent and trust in Yahuwah and you will be protected against Evil

1 John 4:4
“Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.”

If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too

Social Media

Xephula  https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw 


You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

Live and speak the TRUTH!

bibleevilnasatruthfedearthgovernmenthistoryrockefellerslaverygiantsnephilimtartar
