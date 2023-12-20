SKYNET Utopia from China SOON for the rest of the World
147 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
Skynet is already operational in China, soon it will be operational in a city near you
Please support independent media
Keywords
johnprivacychinacityskynetsmartccpterminatorutopiaconnorarnoldpla
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos