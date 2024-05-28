BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Building Bridges with Words: Overcoming Communication Barriers in Relationships
The Daniel Collins
14 views • 11 months ago

In this heartfelt message, the speaker underscores the timeless wisdom of the Bible and its relevance in guiding our lives, particularly in the realm of communication. Drawing inspiration from a hymn, the speaker reinforces how proper use and understanding of God's word yield positive outcomes. The narrative transitions into exploring how miscommunication can destroy relationships, particularly marriages, highlighting the essence of truly listening without formulating premature responses. The speaker shares personal insights on handling conflicts, fostering better communication, and understanding the significance of conflict as a natural part of growth. Finally, a prayer is offered, asking for divine guidance in improving our communication skills and relationships.

00:00 Opening Invocation and the Power of the Word
01:48 The Importance of Listening in Communication
06:23 Understanding Conflict in Relationships
08:16 Navigating Conflict and Communication in Marriage
09:47 Closing Prayer and Reflections

Keywords
listening skillschristian valuesconflict resolutionrelationship advicebiblical wisdombible quotescommunication skillsmarriage counselinghealthy communicationeffective communicationmarriage tipsstrong marriageslove and communicationcommunication in relationshipsunderstanding othersimproving relationshipscommunication techniquessuccessful relationshipsbuilding trustlove and understanding
