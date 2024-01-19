Create New Account
NBA Coach killed by Johnson & Johnson VAXX poison injections
NBA Warriors Steve Kerr said about 12 Warriors players and coaches received the Johnson & Johnson vax poison. https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1375247756680388611/video/1

###

Warriors-Mavs game Friday postponed after assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies from heart attack

Thursday, January 18, 2024 1:21PM

https://abc7newsDOTcom/warriors-assistant-coach-dead-dejan-milojevic-jazz-game-postponed-salt-lake-city-hospitalization/14336755/

###

Tears For Fears - Shout (Official Music Video)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=Ye7FKc1JQe4

Mirrored - bootcamp

