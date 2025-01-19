RT News - January 19 2025 6AM GMT

January 19, 2025

rt.com





Netanyahu is keeping his options open to bomb Gaza once again as he announces the ceasefire deal is still up in the air, claiming Hamas hasn't released the list of hostages set to be released this hour. The long awaited deal is splitting the Prime Minister's cabinet as Israel’s national security minister calls for a return to war until Hamas is defeated. RT reports from the recently secured Donetsk Republic city of Kurakhovo. As Russian troops advance on the frontlines our senior correspondent describes the previous suffering of civilians and the current aftermath in that region.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/