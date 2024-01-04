Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Berkey Water Filters Going Out of Business?! Lawsuit Update!
channel image
LDS Prepper
287 Subscribers
1070 views
Published 2 months ago

For your family's health, you need to know if Berkey water filters is going out of business and what is going on with the lawsuits. I cover this in concise detailed facts for you.

- Berkey® Water Systems is Not Going Out of Business: https://support.berkeywater.com/berkey-water-systems-not-going-out-of-business/

- wastewater levels have doubled in the US over the past 5 weeks: https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2023/07/29/covi-j29.html

- Current Wastewater Viral Activity Levels Map: https://www.cdc.gov/nwss/rv/COVID19-currentlevels.html

- BUYER BEWARE: https://support.berkeywater.com/buyer-beware/

- Authorized Berkey Dealer: https://LDSPrepperStore.com

Keywords
lawsuitwaterfakeberkeyfilterslds prepperknock-off

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket