Suckers Everywhere: Ships Over The Horizon Debunked
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
145 followers
132 views • 6 months ago

.... What's not to understand here?   Those that refuse to expose themselves to the truth and evidence, their heads in the sand, it's too ridiculous of a subject for them to spend even 10 seconds on... those are the real dummy's in our society, the arrogant know-it-all's that really don't know much of anything except the literal lies they've been taught.... what they think of as knowledge, is just total and complete hogwash.

Even the smartest among us can be tricked.  There is no shame in that.  I'ts when they're told they are being tricked, and offered plenty of proof they are being tricked, but they are 100% sure they're not being tricked, so they won't even look at the evidence.  Those are the dumbest of the dumb out there.  Like Mike Adams.  The worst part is, everyone thinks of these types, as our smartest guys.  Excuse me while I say, gag the fuck out of me.  

Indeed.  Good evening.

Keywords
scienceshipsdebunkedhorizon
