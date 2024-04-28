© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"I didn't know it was possible for a human to die so horrifically, so quickly, before they rolled out the mRNA injections...[For] days, patients would be seizing, and no medications would stop it, and eventually they...kinda had to be put down..."
Source @STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/