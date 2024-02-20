They're Targeting Christian Nationalism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Populism Too
* Leftists are converging their attacks on the things they hate the most.
* Y’know because Ultra MAGA are freaks, weirdos, insurrectionists and a Trump death cult (it’s a projection thing).
* “Little Platoons” are the underpinnings of civic society in America — i.e. the precinct/committee strategy.
* Good householders are the full faith and credit of the government, which works for us.
* Elected representatives are our employees, but they’ve been captured by globalist elites that detest us.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3404: The Deathcult Of American Democracy (20 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4em04w-episode-3404-the-deathcult-of-american-democracy.html