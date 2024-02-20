They're Targeting Christian Nationalism

Populism Too

* Leftists are converging their attacks on the things they hate the most.

* Y’know because Ultra MAGA are freaks, weirdos, insurrectionists and a Trump death cult (it’s a projection thing).

* “Little Platoons” are the underpinnings of civic society in America — i.e. the precinct/committee strategy.

* Good householders are the full faith and credit of the government, which works for us.

* Elected representatives are our employees, but they’ve been captured by globalist elites that detest us.





The full episode is linked below.





Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3404: The Deathcult Of American Democracy (20 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4em04w-episode-3404-the-deathcult-of-american-democracy.html