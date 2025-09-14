BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Freudian Slip Debunked by TPQ
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
1786 views • 4 days ago

::::: Freudian slip is a fabricated lie by evil humans and spirits to protect themselves from what the creator reveals,

Allah means God

SWT is short Subhanahu wa ta'ala which means Glory to Him, the Exalted,

Muslim means submitter to the will of god which is Peace.

Islam means submission to the will of the one and only Lord, the creator which is Peace, 

Keywords
vaccinesgodcreatorquranfreudian slipvaccine deceit
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:07Qur'an chapter 47 verse 29 and 30

00:44Examples of the 2 Qur'an verses

