Freudian Slip Debunked by TPQ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
::::: Freudian slip is a fabricated lie by evil humans and spirits to protect themselves from what the creator reveals,
Allah means God
SWT is short Subhanahu wa ta'ala which means Glory to Him, the Exalted,
Muslim means submitter to the will of god which is Peace.
Islam means submission to the will of the one and only Lord, the creator which is Peace,
You can Support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform) by taking care of yourself,friends or family using one of the best products on the market for your Health at the Brighteon Store on my Channel.
00:00Introduction
00:07Qur'an chapter 47 verse 29 and 30
00:44Examples of the 2 Qur'an verses