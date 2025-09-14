Freudian Slip Debunked by TPQ

::::: Freudian slip is a fabricated lie by evil humans and spirits to protect themselves from what the creator reveals,

Allah means God

SWT is short Subhanahu wa ta'ala which means Glory to Him, the Exalted,

Muslim means submitter to the will of god which is Peace.

Islam means submission to the will of the one and only Lord, the creator which is Peace,

