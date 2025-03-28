Trump says the U.S. needs Greenland for international security.

U.S. Vice President Visits Greenland, Faces Cold Reception – Reports

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance arrived in Greenland with his wife, Usha Vance, but local residents were reportedly less than welcoming, according to media sources.

JD Vance should be a comedian—commenting on the cold while visiting Greenland is a genius joke. ; ) hah.

Vance stated that the U.S. expects Greenland to gain independence through self-determination, after which negotiations for its potential annexation by the U.S. will begin.

The US has no plans to expand its military presence in Greenland, but there is a goal to invest in icebreakers and warships present on the island - US Vice President Vance

According to JD Vance Denmark failed to protect Greenland from "aggressive incursions" from Russia, China