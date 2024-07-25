FBI director reveals details about Trump gunman’s drone use

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Donald Trump’s would-be assassin flew a drone in the area near the rally just two hours before the former president took the stage on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, FBI Director Christopher Wray said.
Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news
updates.