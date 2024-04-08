© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In the Zaporizhzhia direction of the front, the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also continues to deteriorate rapidly. Even though the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not experiencing a shortage of manpower and shells in this direction of the front, the Russian army continues to displace the remnants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces along the operational line of Rabotino-Verbove...................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/