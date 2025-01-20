The Faithfulness Of God

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tony Woodward is keen to promote the rarely preached books of the Bible, such as Lamentations. Once again, taking the pulpit at Chartridge Mission Church, this studious preacher who runs his own Beaconsfield Fellowship Group Online Bible Study [see Zoom Link below] delves into Ezekiel and Jeremiah and the respite found in the psalms. Included in this sermon, Tony recalls a rather unusual Christmas Day he had involving some Iranian friends and a famous painting called Lamentations!
