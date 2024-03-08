Best 3 books I've read in 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A bit late as always, but here's the list of my top 3 favourite books I've read in 2023. 'Health And the Rise of Civilization' by Mark Nathan Cohen takes the top place, 'The Solutions are Already Here' by Peter Gelderloos was second best, and 'Desert Solitaire' by late Edward Abbey third.
