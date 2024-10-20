BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Olympic gold medalist destroyed by VAXX poison cancer
368 views • 7 months ago

"It's time to roll up our sleeves and protect the world against COVID-19. Join me in supporting @crowdfunderuk and @unicef_uk’s VaccinAid campaign, because we'll only ever be safe when we're all safe. Go on #GiveTheWorldAShot VaccinAid.org 💙"

April 24, 2021

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/COCmYihnTms/

###

Sir Chris Hoy: Circumstances around the pandemic can enhance Tokyo Olympics

Fans will not be present after a spike in Covid-19 cases sparked a state of emergency in the Japanese capital.

Gavin McCafferty

Wednesday 14 July 2021 11:38 BST

“The vaccine has made it possible and I really believe it will lift spirits.

“People are desperate for something to engage with and get back to normality. As restrictions start to ease, this will hopefully be another thing that gets people feeling a bit more positive.”

https://www.independent.coDOTuk/sport/chris-hoy-people-japanese-covid-marcus-rashford-b1883844.html

###

Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy says he has terminal cancer and 'two to four years' to live

Oct 19, 2024 #skynews #uk

Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy says he has terminal cancer and "two to four years" to live.

Sir Chris, 48, announced in an interview with The Times that his cancer - which was diagnosed as prostate cancer - was terminal - and that he had "known this for over a year."

He revealed earlier this year he was being treated for an unspecified type of cancer and was "optimistic, positive and surrounded by love".

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=UR7lHNpsiw0

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

cancerolympicschris hoy
