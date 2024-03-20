Chuck Rock II - Son of Chuck (1993, Master System)

Chuck Rock II - Son of Chuck is a platformer developed by British company Core Design and published by Sega (in Europe and Australia) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil). It was also released for Sega Mega CD, Mega Drive / Genesis, Game Gear, Amiga and Amiga CD32.

The game is set in a cartoon version of the Stone Age, with anachronisms, similar to The Flinstones. Chuck, the protagonist of the first game, is kidnapped by the evil Brick Jagger, a rival to Chuck in the field of car production. After the events of the first game, Chuck got a son, Junior, who now sets out to rescue Chuck.