Israeli media published footage of one of the clashes in the south of the Gaza Strip . IDF paratroopers engaged in a brief firefight in the center of Khan Yunis .

During the battle, the Israelis are bombarded with grenades. As the text says, seven soldiers were wounded and a fighting dog was killed.

At first glance, this is an unremarkable episode of urban combat.

📌However, at the end, the use of a small-sized UAV launched into the entrance was recorded. In this particular case, the drone made it possible to check the exit from the structure and a potential hiding place under the stairs, where several dead Palestinians were found.

In the absence of such special equipment, personnel who had already suffered losses in the wounded would have to take great risks , personally inspecting suspicious shelters for a living enemy.

And it’s far from a fact that everything would go smoothly. Such means, despite the relatively high cost, are very necessary because they allow you to protect personnel .