Two RAK-12 MLRS NATO proxies annihilated by Russian forces in Kharkov. Croatian RAK-12 mounted on an American Humvee chassis was blown up by direct hit by artillery and Lancet drone that set fire to the rocket launcher along with the armored vehicle.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/