SEE the COMPLETE LIST FROM VIDEO HERE:
https://wisebuyreviews.blogspot.com/2025/02/must-have-118-survival-homesteading.html
❤️MUST HAVE 118 Survival Homesteading Home Construction Farming BOOKS Library Review #wisebuyreviews
- Youtube version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDVEhT2OEKc
- Brighteon: https://old.bitchute.com/video/wDMcnC779svj/
- Rumble: https://rumble.com/v6kfypv-must-have-118-survival-homesteading-home-construction-farming-books-library.html
-
THE BOOKS MENTIONED IN THE VIDEO
- The Ultimate Prepper's Survival Guide
- The Total Deer Hunter Manual (Field & Stream): 301 Hunting Skills You Need
- The Prepper's Pocket Guide: 101 Easy Things You Can Do to Ready Your Home for a Disaster
- The 2025 Old Farmer's Almanac Trade Edition
- Wilderness Axe Skills and Campcraft
- Practical Pole Building Construction: With Plans for Barns, Cabins, & Outbuildings
- The Pocket First-Aid Field Guide: Treatment and Prevention of Outdoor Emergencies
- Survival Retreats: A Prepper's Guide to Creating a Sustainable, Defendable Refuge
- The Big Book of Backyard Medicine: The Ultimate Guide to Home-Grown Herbal Remedies
- Foraging for Survival: Edible Wild Plants of North America
- Prepare for Anything (Outdoor Life): 338 Essential Skills
- Edible Mushrooms: Safe to Pick, Good to Eat
- The Pocket Guide to Essential Knots
- Emergency War Surgery: The Survivalist's Medical Desk Reference
- U.S. Army Ranger Handbook
- Basic Soldering Guide Handbook
- Back to Basics: A Complete Guide to Traditional Skills
- SAS Survival Handbook
- Official U.S. Army Survival Manual
- The Independent Farmstead
- The Self-Sufficient Life and How to Live It
- The Self-Sufficient Backyard
- The Survival Doctor's Complete Handbook
- Beginner's Guide to Reading Schematics
- How to Diagnose and Fix Everything Electronic