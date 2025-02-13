BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❤️MUST HAVE 118 Survival Homesteading Home Construction Farming BOOKS Library Review #wisebuyreviews
143 views • 7 months ago

SEE the COMPLETE LIST FROM VIDEO HERE:

https://wisebuyreviews.blogspot.com/2025/02/must-have-118-survival-homesteading.html


❤️MUST HAVE 118 Survival Homesteading Home Construction Farming BOOKS Library Review #wisebuyreviews


- Youtube version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDVEhT2OEKc

- Brighteon: https://old.bitchute.com/video/wDMcnC779svj/

- Rumble: https://rumble.com/v6kfypv-must-have-118-survival-homesteading-home-construction-farming-books-library.html

-


THE BOOKS MENTIONED IN THE VIDEO


[ Amazon Affiliate Links ]



- The Ultimate Prepper's Survival Guide

https://amzn.to/3QfbhMs


- The Total Deer Hunter Manual (Field & Stream): 301 Hunting Skills You Need

https://amzn.to/4jTGnqy


- The Prepper's Pocket Guide: 101 Easy Things You Can Do to Ready Your Home for a Disaster

https://amzn.to/4jYDKUe


- The 2025 Old Farmer's Almanac Trade Edition

https://amzn.to/4101leG


- Wilderness Axe Skills and Campcraft

https://amzn.to/3CCVTXf


- Practical Pole Building Construction: With Plans for Barns, Cabins, & Outbuildings

https://amzn.to/3WWTLAc


- The Pocket First-Aid Field Guide: Treatment and Prevention of Outdoor Emergencies

https://amzn.to/3D0AUNX


- Survival Retreats: A Prepper's Guide to Creating a Sustainable, Defendable Refuge

https://amzn.to/4hBfp5o


- The Big Book of Backyard Medicine: The Ultimate Guide to Home-Grown Herbal Remedies

https://amzn.to/4hA6HUW


- Foraging for Survival: Edible Wild Plants of North America

https://amzn.to/4hUywHA


- Prepare for Anything (Outdoor Life): 338 Essential Skills

https://amzn.to/3CJXESp


- Edible Mushrooms: Safe to Pick, Good to Eat

https://amzn.to/4hAgzxZ


- The Pocket Guide to Essential Knots

https://amzn.to/4hW7IGU


- Emergency War Surgery: The Survivalist's Medical Desk Reference

https://amzn.to/4b1rvT8


- U.S. Army Ranger Handbook

https://amzn.to/3COU0GQ


- Basic Soldering Guide Handbook

https://amzn.to/4hV2JGj


- Back to Basics: A Complete Guide to Traditional Skills

https://amzn.to/42TadFv


- SAS Survival Handbook

https://amzn.to/4hWR4qs


- Official U.S. Army Survival Manual

https://amzn.to/3CWHZPy


- The Independent Farmstead

https://amzn.to/3Ey1BtL


- The Self-Sufficient Life and How to Live It

https://amzn.to/418Zq8V


- The Self-Sufficient Backyard

https://amzn.to/4gUD5kl


- The Survival Doctor's Complete Handbook

https://amzn.to/4gGVykb


- Beginner's Guide to Reading Schematics

https://amzn.to/4gzmbYc


- How to Diagnose and Fix Everything Electronic

https://amzn.to/4jTkFmx



Keywords
homesteadingfarmingsurvivalconstructiontiny housebuildingoff-gridhunting
