From John the Baptist to the Apostles

In this devotional video, we explore biblical teachings on baptism and experiencing the Holy Spirit, highlighting the experiences of John the Baptist, Simon the sorcerer, and the early Christian converts in Samaria. Through reflections on Francis Abigail's hymn 'Take my life and let it be consecrated,' the speaker underscores the importance of complete surrender to God. Additionally, Scriptures from the Gospel of John and Acts of the Apostles are discussed to illustrate the promise and outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon believers. Furthermore, Acts chapter 8's account of Simon's conversion and the city of Samaria's acceptance of the Gospel sheds light on faith, miracles, and the bewitching power of false prophets. The close of the video consists of heartwarming prayers for viewers asking for guidance, love, and an invitation to share the devotions with others.



00:00 Introduction and Personal Devotion

00:51 Exploring the Teachings of Francis Abigail

01:52 John the Baptist and His Teachings

02:53 The Promise of the Holy Spirit

03:47 The Day of Pentecost and the Holy Spirit

04:54 Philip's Preaching in Samaria

07:08 Simon's Conversion and the Holy Ghost

08:31 The Holy Ghost and the Gentiles

10:06 Simon's Offer and Peter's Response

10:30 Closing Prayer and Farewell



