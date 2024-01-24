From John the Baptist to the Apostles

In this devotional video, we explore biblical teachings on baptism and
experiencing the Holy Spirit, highlighting the experiences of John the
Baptist, Simon the sorcerer, and the early Christian converts in
Samaria. Through reflections on Francis Abigail's hymn 'Take my life and
let it be consecrated,' the speaker underscores the importance of
complete surrender to God. Additionally, Scriptures from the Gospel of
John and Acts of the Apostles are discussed to illustrate the promise
and outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon believers. Furthermore, Acts
chapter 8's account of Simon's conversion and the city of Samaria's
acceptance of the Gospel sheds light on faith, miracles, and the
bewitching power of false prophets. The close of the video consists of
heartwarming prayers for viewers asking for guidance, love, and an
invitation to share the devotions with others.
00:00 Introduction and Personal Devotion
00:51 Exploring the Teachings of Francis Abigail
01:52 John the Baptist and His Teachings
02:53 The Promise of the Holy Spirit
03:47 The Day of Pentecost and the Holy Spirit
04:54 Philip's Preaching in Samaria
07:08 Simon's Conversion and the Holy Ghost
08:31 The Holy Ghost and the Gentiles
10:06 Simon's Offer and Peter's Response
10:30 Closing Prayer and Farewell
