NATO and U.S. blame Russia for Dam attack, Putin just responded | Redacted with Clayton Morris

A major dam in the Kherson region exploded on Tuesday. The media is acting like it's a great whodunit mystery but we know whodunit. This is Russian territory and Ukraine practices blowing this dam last year. Is this the counteroffensive or an act of desperation?
