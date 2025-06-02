🔑 Key Themes & Talking Points: 1. Mainstream News Isn't News Anymore Opening line: “This is not news ‘cause you already know” sets the tone. You're highlighting that most major headlines are recycled narratives or distractions that your audience has already been alerted to. 2. Biden & White House Whistleblower Leak A Secret Service whistleblower claims Biden is disoriented, defecating himself, and generally unfit for office. You mock the media for reporting this so late and not going far enough. Point: The Biden administration is a façade, and insiders are now leaking truths the public suspected all along. 3. Toxic Food Ingredients – Skittles Case Skittles removed a dangerous ingredient linked to DNA and cellular damage. Your critique: It’s not a “win” unless people responsible are jailed. Point: Corporations quietly poison the public, then walk away without accountability. 4. Meta & Zuckerberg – AI and Privacy Meta plans to use AI to manage privacy and social risk – no more human oversight. You point out Zuckerberg used to blame "fact-checkers" but now has a new scapegoat: AI. Satirical tone about Zuck switching political allegiances as it suits him. 5. AI Replacing White-Collar Jobs You sarcastically point out this is old news – white-collar job destruction by AI has been inevitable. You’re suggesting people are slow to catch up with what’s obvious. 6. Elon Musk – Media Distraction & Red Flags Mocking headlines about his black eye and ketamine use. You portray Musk as a dangerous, manipulative figure who plays both political sides (Democrat/Republican) depending on the wind. You warn: Don’t trust Musk. He’s part of the larger deception. 7. GM Abandoning EVs – Back to Gas Engines General Motors investing nearly $900 million in a V8 engine plant. You're sarcastically celebrating this as proof EVs were a failure, something you likely predicted long ago. Shows the narrative turning back to traditional energy and power sources. 8. Tommy Robinson Mention Brief mention that “Free Tommy Robinson” movement has fizzled or faced resistance. Possibly using him as a symbol of how dissenting voices are silenced when they gain traction. 9. Overall Tone & Message “You already know” is your theme – this is confirmation, not revelation. You're telling your audience they’re ahead of the curve, and mainstream media is playing catch-up. Blending satire, frustration, and wake-up commentary to show how media, politics, tech, and pharma are all working against the public.