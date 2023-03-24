Full Disclosure Plan Begins with Rediscovery of Ancient Technologies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is the trailer to The Big Rediscovery Plan webinar scheduled for April 1, 2023. It describes the different phases to a full disclosure plan beginning with upcoming announcements of discoveries of ancient technologies in multiple locations such as the Giza Pyramid complex and the Grand Canyon. Such "rediscoveries" will be the forerunners to even more revealing disclosures concerning inner Earth and aquatic civilizations, secret space programs and extraterrestrial life.