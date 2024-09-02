Ministry Builds Bomb Shelters to Save Israeli Kids From Hamas Missiles - Liliana McDermott





Israel has historically been persecuted by the nations surrounding it, and in the wake of the October 7th attacks in 2023, perpetrated by Hamas, the threats have become far graver. Liliana McDermott is the founder and CEO of Jacob’s Ladder Ministry, which works to place bomb shelters in the country for Israeli children attending school. As the war between Israel and Hamas has intensified, rockets often threaten the country, and not all of them are stopped by the famous Iron Dome. Children have 15 seconds to find a bomb shelter when a rocket is heading their direction. Liliana and her husband have a heart for those in the Gaza Envelope - the areas of cities and farms that are regularly attacked by rockets from Hamas and now, Hezbollah. Help this ministry save more lives by praying and donating to the ministry.









TAKEAWAYS





Most of the kids living in Israel have incurable PTSD due to the constant rockets and blasts





Hamas has been building tunnels under the cities for many years in Israel with the intent to kidnap and attack





Israel has made a decision that they will not stop fighting until Hamas is ended





All Israelis have to be in the military reserve until they are 40 years old









🔗 CONNECT WITH JACOB’S LADDER

Website: https://jacobsladder.us/

Email: [email protected]

Address: Jacob’s Ladder Ministry

7012 City Center Way, Unit #155

Fairview, TN. 37062





