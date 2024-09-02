Ministry Builds Bomb Shelters to Save Israeli Kids From Hamas Missiles - Liliana McDermott

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel has historically been persecuted by the nations surrounding it, and in the wake of the October 7th attacks in 2023, perpetrated by Hamas, the threats have become far graver. Liliana McDermott is the founder and CEO of Jacob’s Ladder Ministry, which works to place bomb shelters in the country for Israeli children attending school. As the war between Israel and Hamas has intensified, rockets often threaten the country, and not all of them are stopped by the famous Iron Dome. Children have 15 seconds to find a bomb shelter when a rocket is heading their direction. Liliana and her husband have a heart for those in the Gaza Envelope - the areas of cities and farms that are regularly attacked by rockets from Hamas and now, Hezbollah. Help this ministry save more lives by praying and donating to the ministry.
TAKEAWAYS
Most of the kids living in Israel have incurable PTSD due to the constant rockets and blasts
Hamas has been building tunnels under the cities for many years in Israel with the intent to kidnap and attack
Israel has made a decision that they will not stop fighting until Hamas is ended
All Israelis have to be in the military reserve until they are 40 years old
