THE UNVEIlING OF MYSTERY BABYlON AMERICA PT I & MY HEBREW EEMAH CAll PT I- FOR THIS APPOINTED TIME!

Join our Messianic Hebrew Apostle Mother Dr. Garnett as she continues her series on : "THE UNVEIlING OF MYSTERY BABYlON AMERICA PT I & MY HEBREW EEMAH CAll PT I- FOR THE APPOINTED TIME!". Our Hebrew Apostolic Mother has been sounding the shofar of God, The Most High as a Noah End-Time Prophet for 25 yrs! Now her warnings are manifested and manifesting. Come to the Messianic Hebrew End-Time table of The Most High YAH and Yeshua His Son as she serves up well-seasoned prime rib that has been prepared for you for 25 yrs! The Revelation of Mystery Babylon and Her Hebrew Eemah Mother Call to every African American. Yeshua has released her to serve it up @ His table. Come one come all and get an earth shattering understanding of Yeshua's Word while there is still plenty Good room @ our Father's table! MARANATHA! Here's a corroborating Word from a fellow co-laborer Apostle almost verbatim in the beginning! YAH has confirmed this message of judgment warning to you Mystery Babylon America! https://youtu.be/-54p2Q0yHL8- Ap. Faircloth- Time Bomb!

A Recent Post of Another End-Time Watchman Confirming The Message and Declaration of My Message here!

JUDGMENT AND OCCUPATION ARE COMING AMERICA, REPENT – Handmaid of the Most High

Posted by Handmaid of the Most High on 2023/08/01

Your Final Moments Mankind! – Justin Adkinson

HANDMAID OF THE MOST HIGH

RECEIVED July 28, 2023 2:00PM

Cry out to me, my children for the your freedoms are about to be destroyed! I have allowed things to progress to their breaking point because of your faithless acts. Your nation is out of control and in need of some reprimands as a result. Your judgments will come and they are at your door. It will be utter decimation {destruction}.

America, Babylon the Great, you have been found wanting. In the past, you sent missionaries abroad to preach and teach my Word, my Gospel. Now, you spend your money on useless material goods and preach freedom from oppression for those people, who sin against me and themselves. You idolize the strange and abominable acts such as homosexuality and abortion. Your leaders preach individuality and blind acceptance of the worst sins. Welcoming those who have a flagrant disregard of my laws and now it is time to reap what you have sown!

Soon, your economy will collapse in rubble. You have ransomed your citizens with so much debt it is impossible to pay off. You have forsaken the future of your children, though I command that you leave an inheritance for them.

You have also destroyed your future by aborting those that I have created before they ever drew a breath. This is not freedom! It is murder! Yet, you pour billions of dollars from the taxes collected from the citizenry into making this atrocity available to anyone of any age! You have blood on your hands America and it cries out to me to be avenged. I can not allow such evil to continue. I have called for fasting and prayer but very few obey. Your spiritual flesh is so weak, it is on life-support.

I call all my children into a time of fasting and prayer for your nation. I will not forego the judgments but your prayers will lessen the intensity by which it is delivered. I urge you to put aside your toys and tv viewing and spend time with me.

Many of you lack discipline when it comes to your spiritual health. Few among you bother to pray and read scripture on a daily basis. You think by going to church for an hour once a week that is good enough, I say to you, that you don’t know me! An hour a week is not sufficient in getting to know me and my ways nor is it a substitute for a personal relationship with me!

Do not concern yourselves with wearing the latest fashion or who to follow on Instagram. I don’t care about such things because they are distractions from life’s true purpose, getting to know me. Seek me now while I can be found. How else will you survive what is coming? You will need to hear my voice and be led to safety otherwise, you will stand alone and panic in the face of tragedy. Most of you will be without direction because you didn’t train yourself to hear me, for some this will lead to death.

Prepare your hearts to meet me in the coming days. Destruction is at the door, America, you have been found guilty and your sentence will be a form of imprisonment. The invaders shall ransack your property and destroy everything you hold dear.

At this point, much death and persecution will follow. As America flounders, so too will many of her citizens. I have pronounced you guilty and the cost will be a great burden and a loss of liberty. Utter destruction follows and will impact each person among you, will you follow me to safety or be at the will of the invaders? You decide.