Shawn Ryan & Eric Hecker: Science in Antarctica, No Fly Zone, and Secret South Pole Capabilities

Shawn Ryan with Eric Hecker: Science in Antarctica, No Fly Zone, and Secret South Pole Capabilities
Eric Hecker closes out our Whistleblower Marathon this week on SRS. Eric is former Navy and contractor for Raytheon, a major U.S. defense contractor. Eric's position as a firefighter and plumber for the South Pole facility gave him unrestricted access to the compound.
During his stay, Eric observed highly advanced directed energy weapons and other technologies beyond what we previously thought possible. Eric has also testified to congress under oath and hopes to bring his experience to the public for the good of humanity.
Eric Hecker - Antarctica Firefighter for Raytheon Exposes Scary Earthquake Weapon
