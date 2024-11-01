Part 1 - Canada VS El Salvador, A Tale of Two worlds - a Cultural and Lifestyle comparison

You need to have an abundance of patience! The banking system can be very frustrating. I believe it is all for anti money laundering but sometimes you wonder if they could try harder to make it a wee bit easier to manage your way through the system. This is what happened when we went to pay our rent.

I also go into the story of when we went to apply for our temporary residency and the 3 trips it took to get our applications filed.

You can buy nearly anything from facebook marketplace brand new and have it delivered and pay in cash when it arrives.

The new agro mercardos are being put up all over the country with really inexpensive fresh fruit and vegetables that anyone can sell. We haven't got to go to one yet as the closest one is 7kms from our place and we’d have to take an uber there.

