Heads Up! Another Fire, Big Spill of Hydrofluoric Acid Into Water Near Tennessee, Mississippi Border

Hydrofluoric acid spills into DeSoto County creek after firehttps://wreg.com/news/local/fire-leads-to-chemical-spill-in-desoto-county/
- This accident took place near the Tennessee and Mississippi Border. A chemical spill and fire was reported in DeSoto County, Mississippi On Saturday.
Crews have worked through the weekend to clean up the affected areas.
As a precaution, community air quality survey testing was completed with no measurable detection obtained. Air monitoring will continue on site throughout the cleanup. Cleanup efforts will continue on site at SXP for several more days and crews will continue to assess nearby creeks and waterways for any impacts from the spill and mitigation efforts and protective measures will remain in place to prevent any future contamination.” #Breaking #News #Mississippi #Update
